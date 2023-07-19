Patricia H. Harris, 90, of Jonathon Road, Shamokin Dam, passed away peacefully, July 18, 2023, at her home.
Patricia was born April 21, 1933, in Abington, a daughter of the late Harold C. and Alma M. (Maerker) Honsberger. On Oct. 22, 1955, she married David H. Harris, who survives.
She was a graduate of Cheltenham High School and attended Susquehanna University, where she met her future husband.
Patricia was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam.
She enjoyed reading and music. She had a beautiful alto voice, sang in many church choirs and the Susquehanna Valley Chorale.
In addition to her husband of 67 years, she is survived by her son David C. Harris of Fredericksburg, Va., daughter Carol L. Harris of Harrisburg, two grandchildren Elaine C. and Oliver D. Harris and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister Alma and her best friend since elementary, Elizabeth "Betsy" Reichert.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to Evangelical Hospice, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., 17837.
Following Patricia's firm request for cremation and no public services, there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.