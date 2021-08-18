Patricia L. Garinger, 77, of Harrisburg, passed away on Aug. 16, 2021.
Daughter of the late George and Grace Kunkle. Patricia was also proceeded in death by her husband George Garinger. Patricia reared in Williamsport, Pa.
She was a member of St. Monica Parish in Sunbury, Pa., and loved spending time with her cat “Tiger," she enjoyed arts and crafts, jewelry, and was an overall a diva who loved getting her hair and nails done.
She will be missed dearly by her family as she leaves to cherish her memory her sister; Delores Deveraux, her favorite niece; Bobbie Joe, her favorite nephew; Robert, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Services for Ms. Patricia will be held privately.
