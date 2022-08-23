Patricia Lee Stees, 85 years young, my mom, also lovingly known as Grandma, Mamaw, Memaw and Me, left us on Aug. 22, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Lewisburg, to Robert and Mildred Middlesworth. She married Richard Stees on Nov. 2, 1957, in Mifflinburg, and spent 63 loving years together. They had two daughters, Latisha in 1958 and Stephanie in 1961. Dad’s passing in 2020 left her with a void, but now they are together again. Mom and Dad moved to 8 E. Green St. when Tish was in kindergarten, and this home was filled with so much love and memories that will be cherished forever.
She was known in school as Pat, Blondie, or Pidge. Pat was very active in school with being a cheerleader and in many clubs. After graduating, she went on to college at West Chester, as she wanted to be a teacher. She worked for Mifflinburg School District her whole career, from substitute teaching to the high school, starting as an aide and ending as the guidance secretary. She made many friends here with students and co-workers, whom she cherished. Everywhere we went, she knew someone!
After retirement, Mom and Dad traveled on many cruises, tried their luck at the casinos, spent time at Hidden Valley with their camper, and bought a river lot along the Susquehanna, which gave us many fun times as a family and many memories.
Pat is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Latisha “Tish” and William Kerstetter; grandchildren, Mandy Umbel and Donny Hallenbeck, Stacey and Shawn Moyer, Adam Umbel and Jeri Pfleegor, Kaleb Kerstetter and Megan Sholly, Janelle Long, Chris Long and Wanda Jones, Bo and Sherri Gantt; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Moyer and Zach Aurand, Kera, Lyla, and Devin Moyer, Blake and Kiara Moyer, Keian Moyer and Alayna Brown, Taylor and Jase Umbel, Greenleigh and Grayden Gantt, Natalie, Olivia, and Allison Long, Alex and Melvin Martin, and Dylan and Leanna Swartz; great-great-grandchildren, KJ Moyer, Blake Swartz, and Rowan Aurand, and a much-awaited new baby due in October to Alex and Melvin; and sisters-in-law, Janet Wagner and Nancy Middlesworth.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dick in 2020; daughter, Stephanie Gantt in 2007; brother, Robert Middlesworth Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Gracie Lynn Gantt.
Thanks, Mom, for your love, support, guidance, and you. You will be missed forever.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 11 with Rev. Harry Harter officiating.
Burial will follow in Hartleton Cemetery.
