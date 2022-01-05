Patricia Monks Jenkin, 87, of Lewisburg, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Orange, N.J., a daughter of the late Ross H. and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Monks. She grew up in West Orange, N.J., and moved to Madison, N.J., with her family after she graduated from college.
Patricia and her husband, John H. Jenkin were married on Dec. 26, 1959, and celebrated 54 years of marriage before his death on Nov. 2, 2014. She and her husband lived in Basking Ridge, N.J., until moving with their son to Lewisburg to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
Patricia was a graduate of the University of Delaware. Following graduation, she taught second grade in Chatham, N.J., and after seven years of teaching, retired to raise her family. Patricia later became the assistant director of the Millicent Fenwick Day Care Center at the Somerset Hills YMCA, Basking Ridge, N.J.
She served in many offices of the Bernards Townships Elementary Schools PTA and Exceptional Child PTA. Patricia was a Deacon and active in Vacation Bible School at the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Patricia’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, John Jenkin, and one daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Douglas Contri, all of Lewisburg; and two grandchildren, Rachel and Owen.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one brother, Ross H. Monks Jr.; and one sister, Elizabeth Schultz.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Lewisburg Cemetery Columbarium.
The family suggests that contributions in Patricia’s memory be made to Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com