Patricia “Pat” McCahan, 78, of New Columbia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Born in St. Helens, England, she was the daughter of the late Eric and Amy (Case) James.
Married to Sergeant First Class Robert G. McCahan, June 3, 1972, they began their lives as a military couple in service to our nation that would span more than 24 years. Pat was a proud Army wife and enjoyed traveling the world (North Carolina, Korea, Holland, Arizona, Germany, Pennsylvania). Pat would stand by her husband’s side at every promotion and her favorite saying was, “Army wife, toughest job in the Army.”
Pat loved cooking her traditional English meals and spending time with family and her beloved pets.
In the early 1980s, Pat worked at the Army Post Exchange retail store in Rotterdam, Holland, and in the early 1990s she worked at Buffalo Valley Nursing home in Lewisburg as a dietary aid.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert G. McCahan; her daughter, Lorraine D. McCahan; her sister, Norma King and husband Tony of Rainford, England; brother, Alan James and wife Lorraine of Bolton, England; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her baby son, Kevin, whom she never got to hold but she is now reunited with; her sister, Phyllis Dylan; and granddaughter, Kianna Adeago.
She and her family wish to extend their thanks to the Geisinger Hospice Service, their nurses and staff for the care and compassion she received by them. Special thanks to those who visited and assisted with her care in various ways during her final days and close friends Sandy and Leon Parrish for prayers and support with Patricia.
Pat is a born again Christian who is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven for eternity.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Janet Weis Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
At Pat’s request a private burial service will be held in Milton Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
