Patricia O. Snook, 91, of Magnolia Drive, Lewisburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in RiverWoods, Lewisburg, two days short of her 92nd birthday.
Patricia was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Sunbury, the daughter of the late Robert M. and Mary I. (Riegler) Oyler. On Sept. 24, 1955, she married the love of her life, John E. Snook.
She was a graduate of Northumberland High School and then earned her bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College.
Patricia was an elementary school teacher for various districts throughout her career.
She was a proud member of the Priestley Chapter of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing the piano and reading.
In addition to her husband of 67 years, she is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Phillips, Melissa Ferguson and her husband Jim, Amy Bickhart and Roger Knecht; grandchildren, Sarah (Marcus), Emily (Zach), Andrew (Spencer), Jon (Noa), Ryan (Kelly), Dillon, Brittany, Connor and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Mason, Milena, Asher, Orli, Colin and Maren; brother-in-law, Pete Snook; and nieces and nephews, Leslie, Melanie, and Tim.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nancy Snook.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at RiverWoods in Marlow Hall, 15 Ridgecrest Circle, Lewisburg, with Rev. Dr. Dietmar Plajer officiating.
Arrangements are by Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.