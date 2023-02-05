Patricia R. “Pat” Niemond, 78, of Richfield, entered eternal rest Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Pat was born May 3, 1944, in Salisbury, Wilts, England, a daughter of the late Warren E. Miller and Iris J. (Snook) Miller. On Nov. 21, 1975, Pat married her loving husband, Larry E. Niemond. They shared over 47 years of a beautiful marriage.
She was a 1962 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. Pat served as a waitress early in life. She was employed and retired after 23 years of service as an insurance agent for Roger Snyder Insurance Agency in Richfield.
Pat was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Richfield, the Richfield Women’s Club, the Richfield Lions Club, a board director of the Richfield Community Center, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Pat was a huge community supporter. She created and organized Christmas in the Park. Pat thoroughly enjoyed running the “Country Store” for many years during Dutch Days.
Pat was a people person that loved her community. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family, promoting local events and helping to fundraise for community organizations including Richfield Dutch Days, the Richfield Lions Club, and the Richfield Women’s Club. Pat also enjoyed entering scarecrows in area county fairs, attending theater productions, and attending music concerts by the band “Girl Named Tom.”
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Larry; daughters, Teresa Longacre of Richfield and Tammy Jacobs of Dauphin; stepdaughter, Amy McLaughlin of Mifflintown; stepson, Ashley Niemond and his fiance’ Annette Weader of McAlisterville; sister, Joyce Wertz and her husband Mike of Carlisle; brother, David Miller and his wife Ellen of Harrisburg; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Makaila Auker.
She is predeceased by her mother, Iris Miller; in-laws, Lester and June Niemond; and son-in-law, Mark Jacobs.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, Route 35 and Church Street, Richfield, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with the Rev. Hugo Schroeder III and Pastor Tammy Gessner officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Richfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Pat be forwarded to the Richfield Lions Club, Chris Kuhn, secretary, 3844 Dressler Ridge Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central PA, PO Box 22466, New York, NY 10087-2466.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visit: garmanfh.com