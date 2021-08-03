Patrick A. Sprenkle, 56, of Beaver Street, York, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home.
Patrick was born Feb. 15, 1965, in Sunbury, a son of Marion R. and Sharon L. (Saxton) Sprenkle, of Sunbury.
He was a graduate of Line Mountain High School.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Kourtney of Hegins; two nephews, Dakota and Montana; one daughter and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor (Keller) Sprenkle; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.