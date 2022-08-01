Patsy A. Donovan, 71, of Kulpmont and formerly of Paxinos, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.
She was born Dec. 12, 1950, in Trevorton, a daughter of the late Peter P. and Mildred M. (Neidig) Benick. On Sept. 27, 1969, Patsy was married to Joseph M. Donovan who preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2021.
She was a homemaker.
Patsy was a graduate of Line Mountain High School and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Trevorton.
She is survived by one son, William Donovan; a grandson, Ezekiel Donovan; two brothers, John Benick and wife Irene and David Benick and wife Sylvia.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and Forrest Benick; and one sister, Mary Boyer.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patsy’s memory St. Patrick Church, Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, PA 17881.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.