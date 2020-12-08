Patsy Ann Crawford, formerly of McClure and Beaver Springs, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Milton Nursing & Rehab.
She was born Feb. 14, 1939, in Lewistown, to Dale and Beatrice (Knepp) Baker. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kelly Crawford; and siblings, Dale Baker Jr., Lynn Baker and Dennis Baker.
She is survived by a son, Carey Crawford of Mechanicsburg; and a niece who was special to her, Denise Boonie of McClure, in addition to other nieces and nephews.
Patsy grew up in McClure and was a baptized member of McClure First United Methodist Church. She was a 1957 graduate of West Snyder High School and a 1965 graduate of Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing, where she became a registered nurse. She had a long career working as an RN in the Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg area and was very proud of this accomplishment. She was also an avid reader and especially took comfort in reading and studying the Bible.
Due to COVID, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in the McClure Union Cemetery where she will be buried with her son, Kelly Joe.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Milton Nursing and Rehab for their care and compassion.