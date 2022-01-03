Patsy J. Shaffer, 66, of Mifflinburg, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
She was born Oct. 24, 1955, in Brockport, N.Y., a daughter of Joyce (Long) Fisher of the The Mansion Nursing Home, Sunbury, and the late Raymond Fisher. She attended Middleburg High School and was married to Daniel “Buck” Shaffer, who preceded her in death.
She had been employed at area sewing companies, including KanTracTor, Juniata Garment and Blough-Wagner Manufacturing. She retired from Conestoga in Beavertown.
Patsy had attended the West End Bible Fellowship at Millmont and also was a member of the West End Social Club.
She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, fishing, dancing and shooting pool. She loved bears and had a vast bear memorabilia collection.
Her family was the focus of her life and her greatest joy came from her grand- and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Finsterbush of Millmont, Robin Linkous of Milton; and three sons, Joshua Finsterbush of Millmont, Jeremiah Phillips and his fiancé Martha, of Steelton, and Robert and Heather Phillips of Selinsgrove; nine grandchildren, and one expected; and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris (Larry) Kerstetter of Middleburg; and brother, Richard (Shirley) Fisher, of Bowersville, Ohio, and her companion Gale “Butch” Knouse.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Shawn Linkous.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral with Pastor Dick DeVett officiating.
Contributions to honor Patsy’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association.