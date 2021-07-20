Patsy L. “Pat” Howell, 80, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 23, 1941, a daughter of the late Gerald H. and Minnie M. (Frey) Dressler. On Nov. 8, 1958, she married Carson A. Howell, who preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2010.
Pat was a graduate of Greenwood Joint High School. After graduation, she worked at AMP in Harrisburg, Shade Mountain Health Center & Shade Mountain Pharmacy in Mount Pleasant Mills, and Snyder County Courthouse & Housing Authority in Middleburg. She and her husband and mother-in-law, Dorothy Howell, built, owned and operated Howell’s Kreme King in Mount Pleasant Mills from 1968 to 1976. Pat enjoyed playing cards with friends and traveling on bus trips. She was known for her warm chocolate chip cookies.
Surviving are four daughters and one stepdaughter, Wendy Cecco and husband John of Selinsgrove, Amy Straub and husband Paul of Middleburg, Terri Hurst and husband Scott of Middleburg, Cathy Catlin and husband Steve of Middleburg, Deborah Howell of Northumberland; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by one brother, Thomas Dressler; five sisters-in-law, Evelyn Dressler, Helen Dressler, Rosetta Hoffman and husband Clarence, Connie Mitchell and husband Steven, Vanessa Burkett and husband Edward; and one brother-in-law, Mardean Howell and wife Sheree.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Palmer Dressler and Richard Dressler; one sister-in-law, Sharon Dressler; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray A. and Dorothy M. Howell; and one son-in-law, Christopher Oberlin.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
A private graveside service in Fairview Cemetery will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Pat.