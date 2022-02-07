Patsy Louise Umbel, 89, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Liberty Township, Adams County, a daughter of the late Dorie Elmer and Edna Alice (Benzel) Tressler.
Patsy worked as a computer operator for the Union Snyder Transportation Alliance, Lewisburg. After retiring she served as a Foster Grandparent at the Mifflinburg Elementary School, which she loved doing.
Patsy was a member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene. She was involved in the Ladies in Fellowship Together Group.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Rev. Dr. William Thomas Umbel of Colorado Springs, Colo., Michael L. and Darla Umbel of Hartleton, Bret and Kathy Umbel of Mifflinburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia D. wife of Rev. David Tharp of Texas, Bonita M. wife of Joseph Boyle of South Carolina; 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Dean Sites; and a daughter, Sandi Sites.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be held at 10, with Pastor Wayne S. Krell and her son, Rev. Dr. William T. Umbel officiating.
Interment will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patsy’s memory may be sent to The Global Ministry Center, 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa KS, 66220.
To share in Patsy’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.