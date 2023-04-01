Patti J. Scott, 88, Lewisburg

Patti J. Scott, 88, of Lewisburg and formerly of North Front St., Milton passed away on March 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Pikeville, Ky., on July 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel (Sweeney) Justice. She was married on May 5, 1961, to William A. Scott, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2023, and was waiting to welcome her home.
Patti was a 1952 graduate of Pikeville High School and later went on to become the CEO of the Scott Household. Putting her family above herself, she joyfully shuttled kids to sporting, singing, and piano lessons. She never missed a game or concert that her children participated in. Her love and selflessness allowed her husband and children the time and opportunity to pursue their passions. Patti was an avid walker and was known and recognized around Milton for her daily walks that often included powering up Brown Avenue Hill. She also enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, traveling to the casino with her dear friends, as well as scratching off a lottery ticket while sipping a glass of wine. She eagerly looked forward to her yearly summer trips back to Kentucky to spend time with her beloved sisters. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, again not missing a single sporting event, dance recital, or other achievement. Even at the end when it wasn’t possible for her to travel, she loved looking at pictures and hearing stories of nursing exploits, Wal-Mart and Disney adventures, and field hockey tournaments. She loved the church and was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton.
She is survived by a son, William A. Scott Jr of Emmaus; two daughters, Terri Snyder and husband, Wayne, of Milton, and Kathi Schmouder and husband, Chris, of Selinsgrove; and her four granddaughters, Justine Snyder, Janelle Snyder, Madison Schmouder and Sydney Schmouder.
Patti was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Bill; a brother, Walter Justice; and three sisters, Glema Kinney, Betty Sartini and Kathleen Elliott.
There will be a public visitation and remembrance of Patti’s life on April 26, from 4-6 p.m. at Shaw Funeral Home, Milton, PA. Private burial will follow at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Residential Hospice in Patti’s name.
