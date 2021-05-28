Paul Albert Costa, 43, of Danville, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born Aug. 10, 1977, in Lewisburg, a son of Louis E. and Diane M. (Kerstetter) Costa.
He graduated from Shamokin High School class of 1995. He loved driving his Western Star tractor-trailer. Paul enjoyed riding motorcycles, listening to music, playing the guitar, and weightlifting. Most of all he will be remembered as a giving person. He would help anyone in need. Paul was a devoted husband and father. He loved spoiling his children. He was a member of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club and Elysburg Masonic Lodge 349 where he was a Free Mason.
Paul is survived by his parents as well as his wife, the former Kari Ann Graboski; two sons, Brent Paul Costa and Ryan Benjamin Costa; three daughters, Autumn Marie Costa, Jeannette Lee Costa-Pasquale and husband Colton, and Kiana Quinn; two brothers, Dr. Louis E. Costa Jr. and wife Dr. Sandra of Dover, Del., and Joseph B. Costa and wife Alyssa of Gaithersburg, Md.; and two sisters, Diane M. Hess and husband Patrick and Jeannette E. Costa, all of Sunbury; as well as his mother-in-law, Karen Graboski of Sunbury.
Paul was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Stanley Graboski.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 31, at Higher Hope Church, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove, with his pastor Mark Gittens officiating. Family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park.
The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa is handling arrangements. Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com.