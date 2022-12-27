Paul A. Kuhn Sr., 95, of McClure, entered eternal rest on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at William Penn Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lewistown.
Paul was born Dec. 2, 1927, in West Beaver Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Vincent and Mary (Getz) Kuhn. He was the last of his immediate family. On Dec. 27, 1945, Paul married the late Rachel L. (Hoover) Kuhn.
Paul attended the McClure school until the eighth grade when he left to work on the Kuhn family farm. After marrying Rachel, he worked as a mechanic for Ewing Motors and Selinsgrove Ford. Later, he was a self-employed truck driver retiring at the age of 55.
Paul and Rachel enjoyed many years camping with their granddaughters and their Juniata and Perry county friends on The Hill at Treen Pallet Co. in Center, Juniata County. They also spent numerous years attending and camping at the Bloomsburg Fair, Mount Nittany Antique Machinery Show, Blain Community Days, and numerous other functions. He enjoyed hunting with the guys at the McClure Rod and Gun Club. His greatest enjoyments were snowmobiling, playing cards, and attending the yearly Kuhn Reunion held at Knoebels Grove and Campground.
Paul is survived by his son, Richard E. Kuhn and his wife Darlene of McClure; granddaughters, Kelly J. Kuhn of Selinsgrove and Gina M. Kuhn-Robatin and her husband Daniel of Selinsgrove; grandsons, Paul A. Kuhn III and Eric M. Kuhn and his wife Lorie of Selinsgrove; great-grandsons, Todd D. Robatin and his girlfriend Kat Doan of Selinsgrove, Tyler D. Robatin and his girlfriend Mariah Benedict of Selinsgrove, Cory Kuhn and his wife Jenn of New Columbia, Colby Kuhn and his girlfriend Danielle Correira of Selinsgrove, Ryan Kuhn of Williamsport; great-granddaughters, Maura Kuhn and her boyfriend John Pufnak of Shamokin and Halle Kuhn of Selinsgrove; step-great-granddaughters, Nia Page and Stevie Page and her boyfriend Zach Mowery; great-great-granddaughter, Hazle Pufnak; sister-in-law, Shirley Kuhn of Ontario, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Rachel on Aug. 20, 2012; son, Paul A. Kuhn Jr. on Aug. 29, 2020; brothers, Perry V. Kuhn and his wife Leona, Major John M. Kuhn missing in action Feb. 14, 1944, Makin, Gilbert Islands, Floyd Kuhn, James Kuhn and his wife Jesse “Joan”; sisters, Margaret Erb and her husband Carmon, Esther Rickert and her husband William “Bill,” Grace Reigle, Eunice Masso and her husband Andrew, Janet Hassinger and her husband Harold, Sara Geedy and her husband Clifford, and Florine Kuhn.
A viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Todd D. Robatin and Pastor Tyler D. Robatin officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the McClure Union Cemetery with Pastor Lisa Schuster officiating.
