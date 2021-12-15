Paul A. Leitzel, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
He was born Friday, Aug. 21, 1931, to the late Richard and Lillian (Romberger) Leitzel. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Peggy Leitzel since Feb. 4, 2017.
A proud Air Force Veteran, Paul served during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. He retired as owner/operator of Crossroads Sales & Market and was a graduate of Hegins Township High School and attended Baylor University. Paul was a member of the Harrisburg Consistory for more than 60 years and a warrant member of Valley Lodge No. 797 in Valley View. He was a faithful and lifelong member of the St. Michael’s Church in Klingerstown, also having served as a council member and Sunday school superintendent. Paul was also a member of Sell Chapel in Elizabethtown.
He is survived by his children, Richard R. Leitzel and wife Lori, Jean Lynch, and Michael Leitzel and wife Bonnie; nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Roy and Ford Leitzel.
A private burial with a Masonic service and full military honors will take place in the St. Michaels Lutheran Church Cemetery, Klingerstown.
In lieu of flowers please make the world a better place by sharing love with friends and family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.