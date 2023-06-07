Paul A. Sweeney, 82, of Middleburg, passed away peacefully Monday, June 5, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
He was born April 13, 1941, in Corning, New York, a son of the late Charles H. Jr. and Lucy E. (Diven) Sweeney. On May 24, 1991, he married the former Sarah E. Hoffman (Shirk) who survives.
Paul attended the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene.
He worked as a corrections officer in the state of New York and also worked construction in Florida.
Paul loved woodworking. He also enjoyed singing with his men’s group in Florida, hunting, golfing, and bowling.
In addition to his wife Sarah, he is survived by four children, Jeff (Monica) Sweeney, Charles Sweeney, Lori Hodder, and Kelly Kent; numerous grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one sister, Arlene Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Sally Shirk; numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Ray Sweeney; son, Scott Shirk; and son-in-law, Gerald Kent.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.