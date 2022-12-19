Paul Bogush III, 58, of Winfield, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born May 4, 1964, in Shamokin, a son of the late Paul Jr. and Nancy (Wilson) Bogush. Paul was a 1983 graduate of Middleburg High School. In 1984, he enlisted in the Army where he served for 20 years. Following his military service, he was employed at the Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company and the Fire Store.
On June 1, 1985, he married Kristine E. Miller who survives.
Paul enjoyed golfing and collecting tractors. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering in his shed/workshop.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter and son-in-law, Samantha (Cody) Fox of Selinsgrove; a granddaughter, “Pappy’s girl,” Bristol Fox; two brothers, Steve (Shelley) Bogush of Selinsgrove and Todd (Mayumi) Bogush of Mililani Town, Hawaii; two sisters, Deborah Tillett and Cheryl (Jimmie) Kline, all of Middleburg; and a sister-in-law, Julie Bogush of Mount Pleasant Mills, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Chad Bogush; and two nephews, Travis Tillett and Aiden Bogush.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 10 with Pastor Steve Hoke officiating.
Burial with military honors by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard will be in St. John the Wonder Worker Cemetery, Winfield.
Contributions to honor Paul’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.