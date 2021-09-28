Paul “Carp” Brosious Jr., of Sunbury, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at his home in Sunbury with his wife by his side on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Paul was born May 31, 1950, in Sunbury, the son of the late Paul Sr. and Shirley (Shipe) Brosious.
He was a 1969 graduate of Line Mountain High School where he attended vo-tech and was in the wrestling program for three years. Paul was employed as a cement truck driver by Central Builders Supply Company for 28 years.
On Oct. 20, 1996, Paul married Sylvia (Raabe) (Wemple) Brosious, who survives at their home outside of Sunbury.
Throughout Paul’s life, he enjoyed going to men’s prayer breakfasts and various Bible camps. He attended different church services until his diabetes became too much and he began following John Hagey’s ministries. Each Sunday on TV, he watched it to give him strength in his difficult days. Paul was a member of the Young Farmers Association and a supporter of the Future Farmers of America. He was a lifelong member of the Americus Hose Company.
He loved hunting with his son, his father and his brothers and friends on the farm. On the farm, he enjoyed home butchering pigs with his entire family and just having everyone together. Most people would describe Paul as an agitator but it was all in good fun. He enjoyed baking in the winter months with his kids and making his delicious pear pie with cheese on top. Paul’s passion, however, was farming. Being in the fields, tilling the land and planting and harvesting the crops. He enjoyed working with and taking care of the animals. He would always say “look what God has given us.”
Paul Jr. is survived by his ex-wife, Stephany (Kline) Humenik; his son, Paul III, wife Cori of Sunbury; daughter, Cheri Hoffman of Herndon; three stepsons, Chris, wife Jenifer of Washingtonville, Scott Wemple of Sunbury, Michael Wemple, fiancé Sandra of Jerseytown; 10 grandchildren, Kyra, Luke and Kody, Zoe and Ava, Leah Jacobs, Ben, Andrew, and Elizabeth, Juliette; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Shania; siblings, Linda (Jim) Stover, Larry (Audrey) Brosious, Barry Brosious, Sandra Suloff (Cork Hoover), Agnes Yowell, Cathy Wands (Lee Peterman); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Beverly Brosious; a brother-in-law, Lonnie Yowell; and a great-niece, Ashley Kusin-Brosious
The only thing Paul wished he could’ve done in his retirement was to find the first car he bought after he started working, his beloved orange 1970 Mach I Mustang and always listening to Credence Clearwater Revival (CCR).
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 295 State St., Sunbury, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the United Lutheran Cemetery, Wolfe’s Crossroads.