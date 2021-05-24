Paul C. “Kip” Kerstetter, 91, of Bloomsburg and formerly of West Cameron, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at The Marie Hall, Danville.
He was born May 20, 1930, in West Cameron Township, a son of the late Paul T. and Florence (Schleig) Kerstetter. Paul was married on Jan. 23, 1954, to Charlotte A. “Dollie” Schleig, who preceded him in death on June 11, 2018.
He was a 1948 graduate of Trevorton High School and he served in US Army.
He was a lifelong resident of West Cameron. Early in life he worked at the Trevorton Collier, Weis Warehouse in Sunbury and retired from Weis Distribution Center, Milton.
Paul was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, West Cameron, Trevorton American Legion Post 92, Shamokin Lodge No. 255 Free and Accepted Masons, and Shamokin Chapter 264. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
He is survived by one daughter, Lori Viechec and husband Ken of Bloomsburg; one son, Robin Kerstetter and wife Susan of Northumberland; two grandchildren, Brandon M. Kerstetter and wife Kelsey, and Jenna M. Fisher and husband Derek W.; one great-granddaughter, Rori Jade Fisher; one great-grandson, Deklan Jude Fisher; one brother, Gary Kerstetter of Sunbury; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Audrey and Terry Smith of Herndon; brother-in-law, Robert Kidron of Etters; and nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Upper Road, West Cameron, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tammy Gessner officiating.
Burial will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Geisinger Hospice, 74 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821 or to the SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821
Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.