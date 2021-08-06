Paul C. Kratzer, 79, of Penns Creek, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home.
Paul was born June 3, 1942, at home on the Art Hollenbach farm near the Hummel’s United Methodist Church. He was the second child and only son of Paul S. and Marie A. (Crouse) Kratzer and had four sisters, Mary, Betsy, Judy and Ruth.
Paul attended Hazlet’s and Snyder’s one-room schools in Jackson Township, Jackson Penn Elementary and completed his education at Selinsgrove Area High School, graduating in 1960. He participated in wrestling, softball and bowling during his Jr. and Sr. High years. While growing up, Paul helped on the family farm near New Berlin, learning to drive the tractors at a young age. While in school, he was a member of the Snyder County 4-H dairy club and loved showing animals in competition.
Paul met Janet L. Bollinger, the girl who put a gleam in his eye, at Curly’s Pool Hall and Luncheonette in Penns Creek. She became his wife on April 21, 1962. They purchased and lived in the house across from Curly’s for 15 years until they built a new home at the other end of town. They lived there together until God decided He needed Janet more and called her to her heavenly home on Oct. 24, 2015, breaking a marital union of 53 years.
In 2017, Paul met Louise Bridge who became a ray of sunshine in his life. Their first date was on his birthday, June 3, and they married on her birthday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Although he and Janet were unable to have biological children, Paul petitioned God for a son. It went several years, but the prayer was answered with the adoption of a son, Douglas Allen, delivered to them in a Christmas stocking.
Paul was first employed with Saxton Line Construction, trimming trees. Paul was also employed by Philco, Mandata Poultry and Yorktowne Kitchen. Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army and was a Specialist 5th class, serving from 1966 – 1972. During his time in the army, he was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky., Fort Leonard, Mo., Camp Picket, Va., Aberdeen Proving Ground and Fort Dix, N.J. Following his honorable discharge, he became employed as a paver for Faylor Middlecreek, which later became Eastern Industries. After a little more than 45 years of service, he retired as foreman in 2007. During that time, he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Road Construction Hall of Fame. He served 20 years on the Penns Creek Municipal Water Board and was a lifetime member of the Penns Creek Fire Company.
Paul was a member of New Hope Bible Church in Mifflinburg where he attended joyfully and faithfully for the past 15 years. He served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the church board. He enjoyed cooking and baking after his retirement from Eastern Industries and made it his goal to learn how to bake pies. He used his cooking skills by aiding with the food preparations for various church functions and was best known for his chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting, potato salad, chicken corn rivel soup and homemade ice cream.
With the farm boy instincts, he planted and cultivated a beautiful garden, sharing the bounty with others. Whenever you stopped in during the gardening season you were invited for a stroll around the garden and you never left without at least one item of produce. The fruits of his garden showed up at local fairs in competition against his sister and he didn’t hesitate to point out his victories over her.
Paul enjoyed his flowers, which was evident when you saw his property. He lovingly tended and weeded his flowerbeds, often adding new varieties annually. He also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels from the kitchen window or deck.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed spending time with his nephew Mark and his two boys, attending area tractor pulls and taking his antique tractors in the local parades.
Surviving are his wife, Louise Kratzer of nearly three years; his son, Douglas Kratzer and companion Whitney Davis; sisters, Mary Hassinger, Betsy Heimbach, Judy Radel and husband Allen, Ruth Klingler and husband Larry; 10 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, step-children, Beth Strausser, Shawn Norrick and wife Charity; and step-grandchildren, Tori and Eli Strausser and Caleb Norrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul S. and Marie A. Kratzer; his first wife, Janet L. Kratzer; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Hassinger, Larry Heimbach and Ronald Kuhns.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Geisinger Hospice for the care given to Paul.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at New Hope Bible Church, Mifflinburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with pastors Jason Mitchell and Jacob Tanner officiating.
Burial will be in Wayside Bible Church Cemetery, Middleburg, with military honors accorded by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard.
Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.