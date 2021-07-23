Paul D. Heintzelman, 94, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 22, 2021, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
A native of Union County, he was born in Winfield, Aug. 9, 1926, a son of the late John and Leva (Oldt) Heintzelman. He was married to the former Betty June Rearick who preceded him in death November 2014.
He was a steelworker at Milton Manufacturing, retiring after 40 years of service. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Army in Italy.
He attended Church of New Life in Forest Hill, was a hunter, enjoyed gardening and caring for his yard, woodworking and was a member of the Lewisburg VFW.
Surviving are a daughter, Ruth Ann (John) Zechman of Mifflinburg; a son, P. David Heintzelman (companion, Debbie Baker) of Montandon; three grandchildren, Susan (Richard) Himmelreich, Clint (Tami) Heintzelman and Jesse (Patricia) Heintzelman; seven great-grandchildren, Zachery, Joshua, Cloe, Wyett, Owen, Emily and Sawyer; and one sister, Betty Yuhaz of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by six siblings.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Hospice of Evangelical.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.