Paul D. Metrocavage, 78, Coal Township

Paul D. Metrocavage, 78, of Coal Township, Pa., passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 17, 2022. Paul was born on Sept. 24, 1943, to the late Bertha and Walter J. Metrocavage.
Prior to his graduation in 1961, Paul was a three-time letter winner in baseball at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, in Coal Township, Pa. Following high school, he left for the Seminary, intending to join the Franciscan order of priests. However, the unexpected passing of his father brought him back home to help his mother, Bertha. He would soon meet the love of his life, Patricia (Varano) who worked at the St. Joseph’s rectory. They would marry in June 1966 and remain parishioners of St. Joseph’s (now Our Lady of Hope) to this day.
In October 1968, Paul began his 40+ year newspaper career at The News-Item. He started out as a news beat reporter and moved up the ranks to sports editor, assistant news editor and eventually served as city editor. Fondly known as “Pablo” to his co-workers, he took great pride in each of his professional roles there and enjoyed the camaraderie of his colleagues whom he respected greatly and who tolerated his singing, one-liners and quirky sense of humor. To him, working at the News-Item was more than a job, but a passion. One of his simple pleasures was reading the paper, front-to-back, on his recliner each day.
Metrocavage began coaching youth baseball his senior year of high school and coached over 30 years, with his teams winning numerous championships. He was one of the founders, along with Dick Kashner, of the Shamokin-Coal Township Little League, which began around 1966. Metrocavage and Kashner were instrumental in the creation of several baseball fields in the area, including the Anthracite Miners Little League Field at Ferndale, still in use today. Ensuring youth baseball in the region didn’t stop after Little League, Metrocavage (along with Scott Gross) formed the Lower Anthracite Teener Baseball League in 1966. Many of the baseball fields in the area exist because of the dreams and hard work of these men.
In addition to his baseball contributions, Paul coached basketball at St. Stephen’s, St. Joseph’s and then West Catholic in the Shamokin-Mount Carmel Area CYO Basketball League for over 25 years. He was one of the creators of the Shamokin Youth Basketball League (SYBL) along with Dick Kashner. He served as president of the SYBL for over 22 years and along with several equally motivated friends and members of the SYBL family, played a major role in the renovation of the American Legion Gym in downtown Shamokin, which continues to remain the home to the SYBL. The phone rang off the hook at the Metrocavage house with those wanting to use the gym for pickup games. Paul made multiple trips a day up and down those “challenging” flights of American Legion steps so both the young and old could play basketball at all hours, as he wanted to be sure that every kid who wanted to play sports had the opportunity to do so. Paul was recognized as being “committed to good sportsmanship and building self-confidence. To him, the kids always came first.” Metrocavage was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Romanoski Sr. Chapter, in 1999. In 2004, Metrocavage was recognized for his 36 years of dedicated service as a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) basketball official.
Paul was extremely unselfish and, until his health declined, spent his entire life serving in the local community, including many years on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army. He enjoyed volunteering by ringing the bell during the holidays to raise money for those in need. In 2020, he received a life membership on their advisory board. Until he could no longer get around with ease, Paul worked at Knoebel’s Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pa., where he really enjoyed working the ticket booth and talking with the variety of roller-coaster enthusiasts from throughout the country that visited.
Throughout his life, he was genuine, led by example and always put others first. He had strong, Christian values and would often pray the rosary regularly. He also served as a Eucharistic minister at Saint Joseph/Our Lady of Hope parish for many years.
Paul enjoyed watching the Phillies, Eagles, Purdue and Penn State games on TV including having three generations of Eagles fans/family at the house to watch their Super Bowl Championship a few years ago. We always enjoyed challenging him when he was “just resting his eyes but didn’t miss a play.” He often talked about his moments attending Phillies games, particularly the 1980 World Series and the times he met Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle and Stan Musial. And for years, he would bus his Little League teams down to “The Vet” to watch Phillies games.
He always enjoyed listening to music, particularly Elvis Presley. His excitement singing the golden oldies aloud was endearing, even if he never got all the lyrics quite right. This pastime was one he’d thoroughly appreciate late into his life.
But greater than anything, he was most proud to be a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather (Pop-Pop). Those close to Paul will always remember his unconditional love, unique wit and quirky sense of humor. He was known to make people laugh and always have a smile on his face. He loved watching or hearing about all his children/grandchildren’s activities. And they all enjoyed discussing their games and events on the phone with him and Grammy, knowing they’d always get some good advice. Paul was a dreamer and always wanted to make the world a better place. We thank all of you who were influential in his life.
Paul is survived by his wife Patricia; his son Paul J. and granddaughter Anne; his daughter Maria Pancher and husband Jeff and grandchildren, Cole, Molly and Evan, all of Coal Township; his son Kevin and wife Bridget and grandchildren Benjamin, Haley and Lauren of Fairfax Station, Virginia; and numerous sisters- and brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Bertha Metrocavage; a brother, Walter Metrocavage Jr.; a sister, Sylvia Madden, and a father- and mother-in-law, Samuel and Mary Varano.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut Streets, Coal Township. Interment will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township, 17866, Our Lady of Hope Church, 869 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township, 17866, or The Salvation Army, 116 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, 17872.
Additionally, condolences may also be expressed to Paul's son Kevin via email at paul.d.metro@gmail.com.
