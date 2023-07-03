Paul D. Zeiders Sr., 50, of Milton, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Aug. 11, 1972, in Sunbury, a son of Phyllis I. (Benfer) Gemberling of Mifflinburg and the late Richard Zeiders. On Sept. 22, 2015, he married the former Maureen Agnello who survives.
Paul was a long-haul truck driver currently working for Watsontown Trucking. He loved his job of trucking and found his greatest joy in his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a son and daughter-in-law, Paul D. Zeiders Jr. and his wife Laura of Lock Haven; a daughter, Haley Zeiders of West Milton; three stepchildren, Michael Woolsey and his companion Destiny Sterling of New Berlin, Audrey Lier of Milton, and Rachel Lier of Charlotte, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Annabelle, Paisley, Michael Jr., Grace, Kenden, Iyanna, Victor, Victoria, and Ashira; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Shellenberger.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. A funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church, 13247 Route 35, Richfield, with the Rev. Brent Lenhart officiating.
Burial will be in the Richfield Union Cemetery.