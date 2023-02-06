Paul E. Bartlett, 82, formerly of 1101 St. Anthony St., Lewisburg, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center.
A native of Union County, he was born Jan. 9, 1941, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Franklin and Dorothy Mae (Warner) Bartlett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Merri Lee (Makowski) Bartlett in November 2016.
Paul was a graduate of Montgomery High School. He worked for the Lewisburg Borough in the Street and Parks division retiring with 35 years of service. He had also worked for 5 years at OK Beverage in Allenwood.
He was a former member of the Lewisburg Assembly of God, enjoyed bowling for the Lewisburg American Legion team, watching and coaching softball and baseball, fishing, hunting, camping. He was an avid Mets fan.
Surviving are eight children, Stephanie Bryan, Paul Bartlett Jr., Staci Gower, Perry Bartlett, Sue Young, Kevin Gensel, Charles Bartlett and Erica Showers; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Ruth Ann Werner and Donna Starr.
He was preceded in death by a son, Adam Bartlett; and a brother, Franklin Bartlett.
Friends and relatives will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, where the funeral will begin at 2.
Burial will follow in Mooresburg United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.