Paul E. Clement, age 97, of Sunbury, passed away Friday, May 14, 202, at the Mountain View Manor Trevorton.
Paul was born in Sunbury on April 24, 1924, the son of late Lloyd & Carrie Clement. He was married to Barbara Clement on May 23, 1980, and would have celebrated 41 years of marriage. He was formerly married to Lois Wilbert.
Paul served in the U.S. Navy in WWII from 1943-1946.
He was formerly employed as chief of police in Muncy, Pa., and as a Sunbury Police officer. Paul retired from Weis Market Inc as a security officer.
Paul was a member of Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church of Sunbury, also a member of the American Legion Post 201.
Paul loved spending time with his family, watching football & woodworking.
Paul is survived by his wife Barbara Clement, a daughter Melissa DeCecco and husband George of Clayton, N.J.; stepdaughter Michelle Kratzer and companion Brian Hayhurst of Sunbury; stepson Phillip Ferguson and wife Mary Jean of Nashville,Tennessee; four grandchildren, Sarah Bainbridge, Kristen Borich, Tj Kratzer and Trevor Ferguson; six great-grandchildren; brother George Clement and wife Sandy of Northumberland. He was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Clement; three brothers, Neal Clement Sr., Carl Clement and Jean Clement.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the United Lutheran Cemetery at Wolf’s Crossroads.