Paul E. “Whitey” Rearick, 89, of North Front Street, Milton, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at RiverWoods Senior Living Community near Lewisburg.
Born Sept. 2, 1932, in Milton, he was the son of the late Russell and Lola (Strickler) Rearick. He was married on Dec. 25, 1952, to the former Patricia A. Kratzer, who preceded him in death on Jan. 10, 2010.
Paul was a 1951 graduate of Milton High School and he worked as a supervisor at American Home Foods in Milton, retiring in 1994.
He served in the Air Force from 1951-1955, being honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.
He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. Paul was also a member of American Legion Post 71 in Milton and a longtime member and past vice president of the Milton Booster Club. Paul was a Little League coach for 5 years and he coached the Major League All-Stars in 1965.
He liked to play cards and shoot pool and he had a passion for the sport of wrestling. Paul was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and his greatest joy was his time spent with his loving family.
He is survived by a daughter, Paula Herbst and husband Ben, of Livermore, Calif.; a son, Paul D. Rearick and wife Stacey, of Watsontown; a daughter-in-law, Amy Rearick of Milton; two sisters, Shirley Maturani of Middleburg and Virginia Heimbach of Forest Hill; seven grandchildren, Megan Crawford of Milton, Nathan Rearick of California, Mackenzie Matthews of California, Ashley Herbst of California, Morgan Wright of Watsontown, Kira Fitzgerald of California, and Seth Rearick of Florida; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kyler Crawford, Lydia Crawford, Emma Matthews, Jett Matthews, Wesley Sloate, David Fitzgerald, Audrey Fitzgerald, Addison Rearick, Emerson Rearick, Madison Wright and Gunnar Wright.
Paul was preceded in death by a son, Scott Rearick; a sister, Betty Barnhart; and a brother, Russell Rearick.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory are requested to the Milton Booster Club, PO Box 13, Milton, PA 17847.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton PA, 17847.