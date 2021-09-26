Paul E. Smith, 95, formerly of Exchange and RiverWoods in Lewisburg, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Muncy Valley Hospital.
Born Dec. 14, 1925, in Sunbury, he was the son of the late Ira and Gertrude Smith. On July 10, 1948, he married the former Marcella E. Thomas and together they celebrated 57 years until her passing on Nov. 13, 2005.
Paul was a 1943 graduate of Sunbury High School. He then served honorably in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II, having sailed in the North and South Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Pacific oceans.
He was formerly employed at Westinghouse, after which he was then employed by Sprout-Waldron of Muncy for 31 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, a life member of Friendship Fire Company in Sunbury, and member of the Muncy Masonic Lodge No. 299 and the Williamsport Consistory. Paul enjoyed most sports, especially golf.
He is survived by his three sons, Ritchie Smith, of Freemont, Nebraska, Jeffrey Smith and his wife Annetta, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Roderick Smith and his wife Lisa, of Hughesville; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachael Hanson; daughter-in-law, Susan Smith, five brothers, Russell, Waldo, Elwood, Oscar, and Francis; and one sister, Gladys Brosius.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
A Masonic service will be conducted before the funeral service.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Exchange Cemetery, Exchange.
To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.