Paul E. Straub, 88, of Winfield, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
Born in Freeburg on March 22, 1935, he was a son of the late Norman D. and Nora M. (Gearhart) Straub.
Paul served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1959. He was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School class of 1955.
Paul married the former Nancy S. (Benfer), who survives, on Feb. 22, 1959, and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage this year.
He worked at various places as a mechanic working on heavy equipment. Paul was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Middleburg, the New Berlin Fire Company, Kreamer Sportsman Club and the American Rabbit Breeders Association. He was an avid pedal tractor collector and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them was very important to him.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Paul is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen S. and Jason Shaffer of Freeburg and Diane L. and Dennis Ferry of Selinsgrove; two sons and daughters-in-law, Paul E. Jr. and Amy Straub of Middleburg and Brian T. and Lisa Straub of Sayre; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman J. and Susan Straub of Winfield and Elwood E. and Doris Straub of Winfield.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by one brother, William Straub; and two sisters, Margaret Jarret and Gladys Swartzlander.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 100 S. Main St., Middleburg, PA 17842.
A public viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
