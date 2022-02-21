Paul E. Treaster, 75, of Kelly Apartments, Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his home.
Paul was born May 10, 1946, in Lewistown, a son of the late William L. “Doc” and Sylvia (Hubler) Treaster. On Nov. 22, 1966, he married the former Linda L. Bucher who survives.
He attended Chief Logan High School, Lewistown. Paul was employed with the Sunbury Motor Company for eight years.
He was a life member of the East Sunbury Hose Company No. 1.
Paul was a “junkman” who enjoyed collecting scrap metals.
In addition to wife of 55 years, Mr. Treaster is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Paul E. Jr. and Amy Treaster and Ralph E. Treaster and companion Alli, all of Sunbury; two daughters, Connie S. Bell and companion Troy of Coal Township and Roxann L. Heck and companion Charles of Milton; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two brothers and one sister-in-law, William Treaster of Richfield and Glenn and Penne Treaster of Lewistown; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Betty Furman and Barb Hick, both of Selinsgrove, Inez and Kenneth McKnight of Reedsville and Virginia Shannon of Lewistown.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Kriner; two brothers, James T. and Charles T. Treaster; and three sisters, Alma Lee, Mary Norehood and Shirley Richard.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 25, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.