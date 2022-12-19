Paul Finney Simington, 97, passed away peacefully at Nottingham Nursing Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Born June 5, 1925, Paul grew up on the family farm in Mooresburg with his six siblings. He attended Clark’s one-room school near Mooresburg for eight years and graduated from Danville High School in 1943.
In August 1949, Paul married Joanne Spaide of Mifflinburg. Together they shared a love for traveling, enjoying adventures around the world throughout their marriage.
Throughout his lifetime, Paul embarked on a variety of business adventures, including real estate, John Deere farm equipment, custom iron railings and a Christmas tree farm. For many years, Paul worked with his older brother, Dave, in the farm equipment and Christmas tree businesses under the moniker Simington Bros.
Paul’s zest for learning and adventure continued in his retirement years. He purchased a railcar (historically used for maintenance on rail tracks) and participated in the National American Railcar Operations Association (NARCA) excursions throughout the northeast, riding rail tracks with others who had an interest in preserving the operation of this historic equipment. He also had an interest in music boxes, traveling to auctions and visiting private music box collections of fellow members of the East Coast Chapter of the Music Box Society International.
Paul was committed to community service. He belonged to the Sunbury Masonic Lodge 22 for more than 70 years as well as the Kiwanis Club and the Scottish Rite Valley of Williamsport.
Paul is survived by his sister, Martha Cole; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Anne, W. Bower, Joseph, David and Mary.
A service commemorating his life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Mooresburg Presbyterian Church.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.