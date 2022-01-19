Paul G. Culbertson, 82, of Selinsgrove, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet.
Paul is survived by his four children and their spouses, Andrew and Robin Culbertson, Jonathan and Mandy Culbertson, Paul Robert and Sara Culbertson, and Patricia Culbertson. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Emily, Andrew, Avery, Samuel, Cassidy, Maxwell, Waverly and Reagan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Island Grove Campground in Mexico, Pa. The service will be conducted by Paul’s niece, the Rev. Lydia Brown.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.