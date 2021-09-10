Paul Joseph Strohecker, 85, of Dalmatia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.
He was born in Klingerstown on April 22, 1936, a son of the late Hilda and William H. Strohecker.
Paul was a retired feeder truck driver for UPS and was awarded the Circle of Honor with more than 25 years and three million miles of safe driving under his belt. He was a life member of the Lower Mahanoy Fire Company, Dalmatia.
Paul is survived by his three daughters, Brenda Dane, Cindy (Keith) Klinger, Lisa (Brian) Bohner; sister, June Kahler; brother, Raymond Strohecker; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sons, Timothy and Paul Jr. Strohecker; brothers, Ralph, H. Dale, Leonard, Rue, and Earl Strohecker; and one grandchild.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lower Mahanoy Fire Company.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements.