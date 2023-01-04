Paul J. Yakubick, 67, New Berlin Jan 4, 2023 6 hrs ago A Celebration of Life for Paul J. Yakubick, of New Berlin, who passed away Dec. 3, 2022, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Lewisburg American Legion, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. Friends and family are welcome. Tags Paul J. Yakubick Lewisburg American Legion New Berlin Celebration Friend Pass Away Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints