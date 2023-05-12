Paul Leroy Hoch, 80, of Rebuck, entered eternal rest Wednesday afternoon, May 10, 2023, as a result of a mowing accident at his farm on Hoch Road, Dornsife.
Paul was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Dornsife, a son to the late Guy and Dora (Reitz) Hoch.
He graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School in 1960.
He was employed as a tractor-trailer driver at Meckley’s Limestone, Herndon, and also took pride being a farmer, continuing in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps, on Hoch Farm, a century farm this year in 2023.
Paul’s passion was taking care of his cattle and keeping the farm in great condition. Many cars would stop along the fence and take pictures of the calves running in the pasture. Over the many years, he would take care of critters dropped off or the ones that required extra loving. The farm vet, Dr. Temple, always said that if an animal had any chance of survival it was at Hoch Farm.
Paul and Lily spent time with special friends traveling to West Virginia, enjoying the scenery, mixing pleasure with business, as he viewed livestock on other farms. They also enjoyed their daily outing for breakfast with the family dogs, Jack and Midnight, sometimes tagging along for their share.
He is survived by his lifelong companion, Lily; his three daughters, Penny (Mark) Jones, Delta, Ohio, Wendy (Eric Pinkerton) Glace, Williamstown, Pa., and Mindy (Jeff) Kahler, Sacramento, Pa.; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy, Lauren, Amber, Alayna and Colten; one great-granddaughter, Milena; and two sisters, Jean Collura and Linda (Glenn) Straub.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Himmel’s Church, Rebuck, where services will start at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Jane Compton.
Following the service, interment will be in Himmel’s Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to a local fire company or a local pet shelter of your choice in memory of Paul.
Memorial contributions can be made to a local fire company or a local pet shelter of your choice in memory of Paul.

Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral.