Paul L. Hummel, 92, of Fairview Avenue, Sunbury, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Nottingham Village.
Paul was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Sunbury, a son of the late William D. and Plentieth (Carroll) Hummel. On Aug. 29, 1948, he married Hazle Herb who preceded him in death in 2013.
He was a graduate of Sunbury High School.
Paul was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his friends and traveling, especially to Florida.
Paul is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Henry, and Daniel Hummel; his sisters, Margaret Moyer, Lottie Reeder, Anna Vann and Ethel Furman.
Friends and family may visit from 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Troup officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
The friends and family of Mr. Hummel would like to thank Nottingham Village for their care and services provided.