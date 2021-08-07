Paul L. Troup Jr. age 85, passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at Penn Manor Village Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
He was born at Parker Hospital in Sunbury, Pennsylvania on October 17, 1935 the son of Paul and Mary Troup Sr. He married the former Carol E. Rathfon on Jan. 9, 1954.
Paul attended High School at Mahanoy Joint High School. Paul was formally employed at Butter Crust Baking Company as a machine operator.
Paul loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, fishing, and hunting.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Aekey, and two daughters Virginia Troup Reynolds and Cheryl Troup. Paul is survived by his wife Carol, two sons Paul Troup III and wife Theresa Troup, son Mark Troup and wife Dawn Troup, brother and sister in law Charlie Troup and wife Nancy Troup, and seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12, 2021, at Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395
State St., Sunbury, PA 17801. A funeral service will be held Aug. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Northumberland Memorial Park 2956 PA-61 Sunbury, PA 17801.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The American Cancer Society.