Paul Ralph Feger, 92, passed away Dec. 22, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born in Leck Kill to the late Florence (Snyder) and Ralph “Mushy” Feger.
Paul attended Pine Park High School, Leck Kill, and joined the United States Army in 1954 where he served in Germany driving tanks.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce (Dockey) Feger; two daughters, Leona Feger and Jessica Byerly (husband Curt); two grandsons, Chase and Cole Byerly; a sister, Lillian Reed and her husband Clair of Dalmatia; sister-in-law, Martha Feger of Dauphin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Deppen and Pauline Ebright; and a brother, Vern Feger.
Paul was a hard worker all his life, employed at the family farm, then the former TRW Plant (Chromalloy eventually), Harrisburg. He was a member of the Pillow Fire Company, a lifetime member of the Gratz VFW, Erdman Sportsman’s Club, American Legion Post 504, Herndon; a proud member of the NRA, and a member of Salem-Zion Church of Pillow.
Paul enjoyed hunting, gardening and was especially proud of his two grandsons.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Pillow Fire Company, P.O. Box 452, Pillow, PA 17080.
Services and burial will be held privately at the request of the family.
Interment will take place in Union Cemetery, Herndon.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.