Paul W. Burge, 70, of West Market Street, Middleburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
He was born Dec. 2, 1950, in Lewistown, a son of the late Paul W. Sr. and Goldie (Faust) Burge. He was married to Connie L. (Kline) Burge, who survives.
Paul was a graduate of Lewistown High school.
After high school, he served in the Air Force from 1969-1976.
He was previously employed at Thor America, National Limestone Quarry and Wood Mode.
Paul was a member of Samuel’s Church in McClure.
In his spare time he enjoyed dirt track racing, flea markets, going to Ocean City and especially loved spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Scott Burge of Middleburg; three daughters, Tammy Jane Mitchell of Lewistown, Angela “Forgy” Hockenberry and husband Greg of Lewistown and Sonja Engstrom of Maine; grandchildren, Tierra, Tanner, Ethan, Blaine Logan, Anthony, Dade, Mason and Toni Everly; and great-grandchildren, Viola, Grace, Lizza, Emmitt and Opie.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Leroy Burge.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Burial with military honors by the Middle West Veterans will follow in Samuel’s Church Cemetery.