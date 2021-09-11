Paul Ramberger, 87, of Dalmatia, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021, at his home in Dalmatia. He was born in Rough & Ready on April 22, 1934, a son of the late Anna and William Ramberger. Paul worked at Keystone Railway Equipment Co. until his retirement in 1996.
He served in the Army from 1956- 1958. He attended Grace Community Church, Herndon, and was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 776.
Paul is survived by his wife Barbara Ramberger. He was preceded in death by a son, Keith Ramberger and three sisters.
Visitation will be held on Sept. 18, 2021, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Grace Community Church, Herndon. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, or to post a picture of Paul, visit www.reedfh.com.