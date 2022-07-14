Paul W. Reeder Jr., 68, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at home.
He was born Oct. 14, 1953, in Williamsport, a son of the late Paul W. Sr. and Beverly (Girton) Reeder. On July 9, 1994, he married the former Beverly Katherman, who survives.
Paul was a 1971 graduate of Williamsport High School, and a 1975 graduate of Bloomsburg University.
He was employed as a head teacher at Mifflinburg Elementary for 30 years, until retirement.
Paul enjoyed many years as an umpire for Little League Baseball. He made many good friends through his love of the game, and just recently enjoyed a game watching the Williamsport Crosscutters in his hometown.
He was a founder and former owner of the Metropolitan Restoration, Hartleton. He enjoyed camping with his wife in many of PA’s state parks and Camp Hatteras, Outer Banks, N.C. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, watching his granddaughter cheer for the Mifflinburg Wildcats, and photographing wildlife and the outdoors. Paul’s greatest accomplishment in life was his love of teaching. He recently celebrated his 28th anniversary with his wife.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four sons and one daughter-in-law, Micah D. Reeder of Mifflinburg, Jon P. and Hilary Reeder of Winfield, Chris L. Reeder and his companion Tama Scherer of Mifflinburg, and Nick S. Reeder of York; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert M. and Barb Reeder of Williamsport; one sister, Cherie Snyder and companion Bruce of Frostburg, Maryland; four grandchildren, Katie L., Brian P., Joshua, and Ryan Reeder. He is also survived by his in-laws, Walter and Jean Katherman; brother-in-law, Walter Katherman Jr.; and sisters-in-law and spouses, Vicki and Curt Krebs, Elizabeth and Steve Paige, and Ann Wagner and companion Gary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 20, at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at noon with Rev. Bob Rice officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg or online at www.macst.org/donations.
