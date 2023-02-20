Paul W. Shamp, 88, of Prince Street, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Paul was born March 17, 1934, in Sunbury, a son of the late Luther and Cardella (Brosious) Shamp. On Aug. 7, 1955, he married the former Carol M. Gamble who preceded him in death.
He was a 1953 graduate of Sunbury High School. He was a truck driver for Rea & Derick Drug Store retiring after more than 35 years of service.
Mr. Shamp was a life member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury, where he served as church sexton following his retirement.
Paul was active in his community as a member of the Northumberland Lions Club and Kiwanis. He enjoyed woodworking, the many family vacations and Sunday drives. As an avid sports fan Paul enjoyed playing baseball with his grandsons. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David P. and Margaret M. Shamp of Liverpool; daughter, Debra M. Shamp of Milton; grandchildren, Ryan D. and Andrew P. Shamp, David K. and Jonathan M. Lauver; and great-grandchildren, Lynley, Raelin, Peyton, Aubrey, Brynley, Connor, Khloe and Violet.
In addition to his wife and parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Charles; and sister, Alice.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating.
Burial will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.