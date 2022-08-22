Paula Jean Zechman, 70, of 741 Buffalo Creek Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Danville, a daughter of the late Paul R. and Dorothy A. (Dombroski) Bugler. On June 13, 1998, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Cowan, she married Carl E. Zechman, who preceded her in death Dec. 26, 2007.
Paula was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, Shamokin, and Bloomsburg University.
She was employed as an elementary school teacher at Mifflinburg Area School District for 35 years.
Paula started volunteering with Evangelical Community Hospital in October of 2014 and gave over 2,000 hours of her heart and soul to patients, guests and staff.
She and her dog Mac helped start the Pet Therapy program at Evangelical in August of 2016, being the first Pet Therapy Team at the Hospital. Paula primarily volunteered in the Hospital’s Gift Shop and most recently for Supply Chain. She was also a member of the Hospital’s Patient Family Advisory Council.
Paula enjoyed traveling, reading, cross stitching and quilting, sitting at the beach and listening to the ocean, Christmas, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are two sons, Gregory A. Berry Jr. of Mifflinburg, and William E. Berry of Tampa, Florida; one brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Mel Bugler of Kulpmont; two grandchildren, Ishaan W. Berry and Violet S. Berry; and her four-legged little one, Stella.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Rev. Matthew Larlick, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. George Catholic Church, 775 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg.
Burial will be in Lewisburg Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to either Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc., c/o: Ann Beckley, 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17042, or Patient Experience Pet Therapy Program of Evangelical or Evangelical Community Hospital Philanthropy and Donor Relations OOA, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17844 (make checks payable to Evangelical Community Hospital).
