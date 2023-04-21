Pauline "Polly" Belle Walker, 93, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday April 20, 2023.
Polly, born Feb. 8, 1930, in Easton, Pa., was a daughter of the late Lorene Adaline Monike and Paul Hezekiah Kenyon. She was a 1948 graduate of Nazareth High School, and a 1952 graduate of Albright College. On June 13, 1953, she married Rev. A. Robert Walker and celebrated 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2007.
Polly began teaching in 1957 in Ohio. She taught in schools up and down the Susquehanna Valley following her husband’s parish assignments, having taught in Selinsgrove, Jersey Shore, Milton and Shikellamy before retiring in 1998.
Polly enjoyed growing flowers and sharing them with friends and family. Her passions also included the color purple and sewing dresses, making up to 75 a year and donating them to clothing closets, known widely as “Polly dresses.” When she wasn’t sewing or gardening, she enjoyed reading, doing word finds and watching movies.
She was predeceased by her sister, Adaline Smale; and brothers-in-law, Don Smale, Jim Nolf and Jack Davies.
She is survived by her sisters, Lorene Nolf and Viola Davies, both of Nazareth.
Polly is also survived by her four children, Elizabeth Walker and partner Joyce, Kim and wife Jill, Robin Share and husband Stan, and Patrick and wife Stephanie Robinson; as well as six grandchildren, Vy Fields and fiancé Will Newman, Ben Maher and wife Geertrui Spaepen, Louisa Sutton and husband Andrew, Anna Walker and husband Michael Liu, Robert Walker and wife Mariah Blake and Yelena Share. Polly was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Sienna, Sebastiaan, and Patrick Yunkai. Also surviving are close family friend, Susan Hackett, Susan’s children, Julie Henderson and Amy Bennett and husband Chris, and grandson Gabe.
In her younger years Polly was active in the churches her husband served, having been a part of choirs, directing children’s choirs, teaching Sunday School, and being a part of women’s groups.
She was a member of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
In memory of Polly, contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, UNICEF, or a charity of your choice.
Services are being planned and will be announced at a later date.
