Pauline Elizabeth “Polly” Burgess (nee Conrad), 97, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Milton Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Milton.
She was born March 21, 1924, in Sunbury, to Samuel and Catherine Conrad.
Polly graduated from Sunbury High School in 1942 and lived in Sunbury and Northumberland for her entire life. She was married to Robert “Bob” Burgess, a veteran of World War II, on March 25, 1949, and lived with him in Northumberland until his death in 2013.
Polly was a talented seamstress, and worked in the dressmaking business for many years until her retirement in 1986. Polly was well-known and well-loved by her neighbors and friends in Northumberland and regularly participated in many community events, especially for children. She also helped care for many of her neighbors’ children.
She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury for many years. Polly also loved gardening and going to flea markets with her husband as well as vacationing in the Poconos and at the seashore.
Polly had four brothers, Thomas, Samuel, Francis and Frederick Conrad; and sisters, Agnes, Shirley and Nancy Conrad, all of whom pre-deceased her.
She is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Northumberland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Red Cross would be appreciated.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.