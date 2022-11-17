Pauline Newman, 89, of Herndon, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Debra, with whom she had resided since March 2020.
She was born June 17, 1933, in Dalmatia, a daughter of the late George and Edith Zeiders. She was a 1951 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School. On April 4, 1953, she married Robert Newman, who preceded her in death in 2015. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth MacDonald; and her two sons-in-law, Jeff Leitzel and Harold Zulauf.
Pauline is survived by two daughters, Debra Leitzel of Herndon and Teresa Zulauf of Klingerstown. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Erika Kauwell and husband Jeremiah, Ryan Leitzel and wife Kira, Jason Snyder and Danielle, Charissa Wilson and husband Marc and Howie Zulauf; 16 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Caitlin, Cassidy, Christopher and Canyon Koperna, Jayden, Kevin and Nevaeh Leitzel, Nathan, Noella and Noreen Snyder, Graci and Griffin Wilson, and Hayden, Harmony, and Hadley Zulauf. She also had a great-great-granddaughter, Presley Jean Shingara, whom she adored.
Pauline was a member of the former Seibert Evangelical Church. She was a Mom, Grammy and MemMem. She was loved dearly and returned that love many times over. Earthly possessions meant little to her, as she found joy and happiness in her family.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the New Life E.C. Church, 337 Mandata Road, Herndon, with Pastor Brad Hatter officiating.
Burial of both Pauline and Robert’s cremains will be in the Herndon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the New Life Church, 337 Mandata Road, Herndon, PA. 17830.
The Robert Foust Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.