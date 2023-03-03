Pauline E. (Tyson) Wagner, 82, of Lewisburg, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Watsontown Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was born Oct. 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Earl K. and June B. (Bilger) Tyson.
Pauline attended Mifflinburg High School. After school she went on to work at different places as a care giver.
She was a member of Forest Hill Church, Mifflinburg VFW Post 1964 and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1396. Pauline enjoyed antiquing, walking and being outdoors.
Pauline is survived by three daughters and three sons-in-law, Carol and Steve Vankirk of Northumberland, Paula Wagner of Sacramento, Calif., Melissa and Edward Smith of Mifflinburg and Linwood Hill of Milton; three grandchildren, Wesley and Candi Thomas, Kaiti Robinson and Austin Smith; three great-grandsons, Cole and Seth Thomas and Dominic Mason; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Earl and Donna Tyson and Ronald and Deb Tyson, all of Mifflinburg.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Hill; and one brother, Jerry Tyson.
The family would like to thank Ronda Burkhart, John Meyers and Jonnie Snow for their dedication and compassionate care they provided for Pauline as well as the staff at Geisinger Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geisinger Hospice, 1253 N. Susquehanna Trail, Suite 102, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
All services for Pauline are being handled privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
