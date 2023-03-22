Pauline (Mull) Hoover, 104, formally of Bridge Street, Selinsgrove, passed away at 9:03 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at The Celebration Villa of Lewisburg where she lived for the last 15 months.
She was born Aug. 24, 1918, in Flint Valley, Snyder County, to the late Wesley and Blanche M. (Haines) Mull. She was married to William I. Hoover on Nov. 11, 1939, who preceded her in death in July 1992.
She attended Flint Valley School.
Pauline worked in several factories but was a devoted mother who took pride in raising her children and providing for her family. A wonderful cook, baker, seamstress, and caregiver. Her kitchen always had the aroma of freshly baked goods and Sunday and holiday dinners. Often preparing food for the entire and extended family. Known for her chicken and beef pot pie, potato soup and strawberry shortcake, her kitchen was her happy place!
Pauline enjoyed yard sales, knitting, quilting, crocheting. She covered four generations with lap robes, and afghan-stitched blankets. She enjoyed the cast of WNEP-16, and her afternoon “stories”. She lived in her home for 72 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas N. Hoover and Linda Hoover of Middleburg, and John C. Hoover of Selinsgrove; one daughter, Susan K. Scholl of Selinsgrove; four grandchildren, Tracey Messner and her husband Larry of Dover, Todd Hoover and Christina Moyer of Middleburg, Jaime Carpenter and husband Jason Carpenter, Amy Scholl and Lydia Moore, all of Selinsgrove; four great-grandchildren, Taylar Messner and Erick Carter, Lauryn and Chase Dietz, all from York, Jenna Carpenter and Jack Carpenter of Selinsgrove. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Donnie Aucker of Middleburg who called her every evening for many years.
She was preceded in death by one son, William "Butch" Hoover; one son-in-law, Leon G. Scholl; nine brothers and sisters, Minnie L. Rhoads, Edith M. Hackman, Florence H. Beaver, Esther K. Kissinger, Arla F. Wade, Josephine Aucker, Willard A. Mull, Cloyd E. Mull, Mahlon E. Mull; and six half brothers and sisters, Clyde E., William B., Harry F., Roy W., Lear I. Mull, Vera I. Walters.
Visitors may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. officiated by Jaime Carpenter.
Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove. Casual attire.
The family would like to thank the Celebration Villa Staff and Residential Hospice for their special care for “Queen Pauline.”
Contributions may be sent to Hospice Residential, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
Arrangements by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, Selinsgrove.