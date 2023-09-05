Pauline I. Mace, 89, of Dornsife, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born in Rough and Ready on Jan. 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Mazie and Calvin Clark.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Dornsife. Pauline enjoyed needlework, camping, roller skating, fishing, jigsaw puzzles, traveling and visiting with family and friends.
Pauline is survived by her son, Terry (Ivy) Mace of Dornsife; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Joan Bordner of Millersburg; and brother, James Clark of Berrysburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell A. Mace; son, Randy Mace; sister, Violet Maurer; brothers, Francis Clark, Roy Clark, Willard Clark, Dennis Clark; and sister, Mae Neumeister.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Dornsife, followed by a memorial service at 11.
Interment will take place in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Dornsife.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements.